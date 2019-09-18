Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,145.39

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,145.39 and traded as low as $1,412.00. Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at $1,412.00, with a volume of 78,891 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,421.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Peter Hames sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £420 ($548.80).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

