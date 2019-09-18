Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 2,387,954 Shares of Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,387,954 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.42% of Pensare Acquisition worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pensare Acquisition by 78.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,285,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Pensare Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

