Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,466,000.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 422,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,492. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

