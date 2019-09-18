Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.23 Million in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.55. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

