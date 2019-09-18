Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $25.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.40% of Dolby Laboratories worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,873 shares of company stock worth $71,250,412. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 4,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

