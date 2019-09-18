Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 640,319 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of LKQ worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 656,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.