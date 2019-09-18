Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $665.98

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $665.98 and traded as high as $757.80. Plus500 shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 581,293 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 667.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 650.17. The company has a market capitalization of $824.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Asaf Elimelech bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

