Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,655 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 1.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $347,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 627,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,523. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

