Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Hits $622,108.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Pirl has a market capitalization of $622,108.00 and $10,014.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 53,901,623 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

