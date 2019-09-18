Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. 90,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,126. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

