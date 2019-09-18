Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $3,409,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,875 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after purchasing an additional 790,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,072,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 616,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.36. 105,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

