Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Up 12.3%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

