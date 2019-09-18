Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 315,841 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 4,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $393,756.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,348 shares of company stock worth $5,845,655 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

