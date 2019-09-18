Petrus Trust Company LTA Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 279,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

