Petrus Trust Company LTA Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.9% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,573,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $317,859.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,039. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 41,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

