Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.94.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,624. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

