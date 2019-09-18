Petrus Trust Company LTA Lowers Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.2% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 17,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 441,352 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 83,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

