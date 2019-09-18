Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $610,000 in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned about 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 20,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $977.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

