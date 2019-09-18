Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 994 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,203. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $51,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,696.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,390 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,200 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

