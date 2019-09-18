Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 2,139 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,187,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,375. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

