Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in GAP were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 56,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,517,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,098,000 after acquiring an additional 922,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,829,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,068,000 after acquiring an additional 210,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $14.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.