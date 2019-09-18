Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 4,696 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Greif were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greif by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 37.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter G. Watson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.