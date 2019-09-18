Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Trading Up 1.5%

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), approximately 530,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 427,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.83%.

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

