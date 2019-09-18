Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $98,700.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, James Robert Pray sold 50 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.08. 397,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,694 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 271,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

