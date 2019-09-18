Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Pennpetro Energy PLC (LON:PPP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,342.80, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million and a PE ratio of -56.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.06.

About Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the central undrilled portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

