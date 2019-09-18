Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,988. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $40,850.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $216,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,448 shares of company stock worth $2,062,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

