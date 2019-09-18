PeepCoin (PCN) Achieves Market Cap of $136,730.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $136,730.00 and $490.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 104,696,086,464 coins and its circulating supply is 65,496,086,464 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

