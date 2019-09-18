Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading 9.3% Higher

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.64, 109,884 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 105,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Get Pedevco alerts:

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 227,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $343,842.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 77,037 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $157,925.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.