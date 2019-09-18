PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.88

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.88 and traded as low as $26.30. PCF Group shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 25,542 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61.

In related news, insider Scott Maybury purchased 68,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,768.14 ($25,830.58).

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

