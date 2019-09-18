PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 345.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 249.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 810.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
