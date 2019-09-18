Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.17. 12,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,675. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $259.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

