Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

