Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $53,000 Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,897,000 after buying an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 53.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.18.

Shares of GWW opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $361.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

