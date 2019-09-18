Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

PE opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Mizuho upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.