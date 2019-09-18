Par Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of GreenSky worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GreenSky by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 6,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.16. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.