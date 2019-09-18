Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95, 2,449,880 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,077,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

In other Palatin Technologies news, insider Carl Spana bought 50,000 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills bought 1,500 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,880 shares of company stock worth $101,008.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 243,184 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 207.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.