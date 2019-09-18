Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $214,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,047,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,967,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 518,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

