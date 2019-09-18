Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 23,720 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 676,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,308,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,572,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,104. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

