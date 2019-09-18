Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.42. 888,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

