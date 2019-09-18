Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $316,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 166,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,128,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.70. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,837. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

