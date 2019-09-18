OVCODE (OVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. OVCODE has a market cap of $3.97 million and $18.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OVCODE has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.