Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.38

Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and traded as low as $34.00. Optiva shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

About Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

