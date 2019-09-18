OP Coin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. OP Coin has a total market cap of $29,226.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003629 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00146491 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,242.76 or 0.99957260 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000553 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

