OP Coin (OPC) Price Hits $0.0000

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $34,113.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147084 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.13 or 0.99523751 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003719 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

