Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $64,302.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,791.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $143,055.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $871,928. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 37.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 44.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

