Omnitude Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $16,431.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.01231928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017508 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

