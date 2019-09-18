Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 3,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $429.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

