OFS Credit Company Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

