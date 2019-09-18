OFS Capital Corp (OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 30th

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.63.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

