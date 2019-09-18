ODUWA Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $396,021.00 and $74,935.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003185 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00146990 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,194.13 or 0.99733911 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.